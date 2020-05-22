DCSDC continuing to review cross border usage of recycling centres

Derry City and Strabane District Council say they are continuing to review the cross border usage of their recycling centres on an ongoing basis.

Concern was recently raised by Alderman Maurice Devenny over the usage of such centres by people outside the jurisdiction.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says they are aware of some cross border waste being brought to its recycling centres and say it is an issue that will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Elected members have requested a full report on cross border usage which is due to come before them for review and discussion at the next Environment and Regeneration Committee.

The Council did however, acknowledge that there are many instances where users of the amenity sites live outside the jurisdiction and own a property within the Council area.

People from outside the council area are being reminded that where possible they should limit travel and should use services and facilities in their own areas.