Council to hold first statutory meeting on Monday since Covid-19 outbreak

Donegal County Council will meet on Monday for it's first statutory meeting since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

In order to ensure physical distancing, only 11 members will be able to attend.

As well as the Chair, there will be four Fianna Fail representatives, three Sinn Fein, two independents and one Fine Gael councillor present.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan, who himself spent some time in intensive care at Letterkenny University Hospital with Coronavirus, says one of the main purposes of the meeting will be to determine where to hold future meetings.

He says the council's AGM is due to take place next month, and the hope is that can go ahead with all members present: