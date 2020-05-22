11 more Covid 19 deaths as inward travel rules are tightened

11 more deaths have been reported related to Covid-19.

The death toll in the Republic is now 1,592.

115 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total now at 24,506.

The number of confirmed cases in Donegal has been revised downwards by one, with the official figures now standing at 478.

Meanwhile, from next Thursday it will be a criminal offence for anyone arriving into the country not to fill in a locator form spelling out where they'll be self-isolating.

Cabinet Ministers approved the decision this afternoon and there will be spot checks done to make sure people are isolating.

The penalties for non compliance will be a maximum 6 month jail term or a fine of 2,500 euro.

However, it won't apply to people coming into the country from Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Simon Harris says it's a move in the right direction................