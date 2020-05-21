Two kayakers rescued after getting stuck in mud in Lough Swilly

The Malin Head Coast Guard has warned of the potential impact a team coming into contact with a casualty with suspected Covid-19 would have on the provision of the service in Donegal.

Paul Gill Divisional Controller with Malin Head Coast Guard was speaking today after the Rescue 118 helicopter and Greencastle Coast Guard were tasked to assist in the rescue of two kayakers who got stuck in the mud in Lough Swilly at around 9pm last night.

Neither of the two men are suspected of having Covid-19.

However, Mr Gill told Greg Hughes that the service would be put under severe pressure if a team were to be stood down: