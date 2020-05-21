EU Parliament backing amendment to Irish Protocol

The EU is backing an amendment to the Irish Protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which would see rights guaranteed to Irish workers in Northern Ireland post Brexit extended to all EU citizens.

Midlands North West MEP Chris Mc Manus has been one of those backing the amendment, which has been accepted by the EU Parliament's Economics and Monetary Affairs Committee.

It says the protection of workers' rights and the free movement of services on the island of Ireland should be covered in a future Trade agreement with a post-Brexit Britain.

However, Chris Mac Manus says in light of recent discussions, there is no guarantee that Britain will do a deal.............