Donegal Donkey Sanctuary launches Covid 19 Emergency Appeal

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary, they fear they are on the brink of a financial crisis.

The manager of the sanctuary says there has been a huge increase in the number of animals needing assistance and this, coupled with the prospect of no visitors in the summer due to travel restrictions has led to financial fears.

The sanctuary in Raphoe has launched a Covid-19 Emergency Appeal in a bid to enable the continuation of the service.

Danny Curran says visitors are their main source of funding and without that, the future is uncertain: