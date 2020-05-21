Cross border workers ‘left blow in the wind’ – Mac Lochlainn

Cross border workers have been 'left blow in the wind' by the Government during the pandemic.

That's according to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who claims a clause in the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, meaning those working in the Republic of Ireland but living in the North are not eligible, is a defiance of EU regulation.

Minister Regina Doherty told the Dail last evening that the Wage Subsidy Scheme was introduced to incorporate such frontier workers.

Deputy MacLochlainn however, says many workers have still been let slip through the system: