A South Donegal Deputy has hit out over extortionate penalty clauses being imposed by utility providers on businesses forced to close as a result of Covid-19.

Energy, telephone and internet providers are charging customers as much as €400 to terminate their contract early.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed to Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin in the Dail yesterday that it is an issue that will be looked at: