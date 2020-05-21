2.6% of properties in Donegal at risk of coastal flooding

Two billion euro in damage could be caused to Irish homes and businesses by coastal flooding over the next three decades.

The prediction's based on the effects of climate change, with a two-degree rise in temperatures forecast by 2050.

Mapping experts Gamma Location Intelligence, who carried out the research, say as many as 70,000 homes and businesses could be affected.

2.6% of homes and businesses in Donegal are at risk.

GLI scientist Richard Cantwell says the current rate of climate change means future storms will be more devastating: