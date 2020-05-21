12 more Covid-19 deaths confirmed

A further 12 people with COVID19 have died.

76 new cases have been confirmed. 1,583 people have now so far lost their lives, while there are 24,391 confirmed cases in this country.

Another two cases have been confirmed in Donegal. bringing the total number of cases in the county to 479.

Statement in full -

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 12 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,583 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Thursday 21 May the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 19 May (24,274 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,183 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 392 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,747 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,765 (49% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,386 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,381 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have experienced 6 consecutive days of under 100 new confirmed cases in Ireland. This is very positive and demonstrates the extent to which the public’s actions have limited the spread of this disease. However, it is only through continued commitment to hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing that we will remain successful in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 through the community.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Most indicators continue to improve, with ICU and hospital admissions, number of cases per day and number of deaths per day continuing to decline. Prevalence of the virus remains low in the community. The reproduction number is well below one, so our task remains to maintain low transmission of the virus.”