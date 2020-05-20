Petition launched opposing plans for asphalt plant at Burnfoot

A petition, opposing plans for an asphalt plant in Burnfoot has been launched.

Plans have been submitted to Donegal County Council in February for the plant to be developed behind a large quarry at the foot of Scalp Mountain.

Some residents in the area have serious health and safety concern regarding the proposals and are calling on the Council to refuse planning permission for the development.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Jim Reilly one of the local residents says it's not the ideal area for it:

The statement from the company:

In relation to the Planning application submitted by our firm on behalf of our client Moyle Plant Ltd at Gortnaskea, Burnfoot, Co. Donegal.

The application has been submitted for the “Construction of an Asphalt plant including all other associated site works”

The application was submitted on the 12 Feb 2020 and it is currently being decided by the Planning Section of Donegal County Council, whilst the process is ongoing it would not be appropriate to discuss the application when no decision has been made by DCC.

A few points of note however are;