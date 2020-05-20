Petition launched opposing plans for asphalt plant at Burnfoot

A petition, opposing plans for an asphalt plant in Burnfoot has been launched.
Plans have been submitted to Donegal County Council in February for the plant to be developed behind a large quarry at the foot of Scalp Mountain.
Some residents in the area have serious health and safety concern regarding the proposals and are calling on the Council to refuse planning permission for the development.
Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Jim Reilly one of the local residents says it's not the ideal area for it:
The statement from the company:
In relation to the Planning application submitted by our firm on behalf of our client Moyle Plant Ltd at Gortnaskea, Burnfoot, Co. Donegal.
The application has been submitted for the “Construction of an Asphalt plant including all other associated site works”
The application was submitted on the 12 Feb 2020 and it is currently being decided by the Planning Section of Donegal County Council, whilst the process is ongoing it would not be appropriate to discuss the application when no decision has been made by DCC.
A few points of note however are;
- All modern Asphalt plants (such as the plant proposed for this site) are designed to comply with Local/ National and European standards as set out and are operated to best practice standards.
- There are currently no Asphalt Plants located in Inishowen thus increasing the Carbon footprint in Tar or Asphalt which is laid in Inishowen as there is a longer haul route for the material from plant to site.
- The process does not seek to extract any material (Quarry) from the site.