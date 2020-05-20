Local bus company warn of different future back on the road

The owner of a bus company in Donegal says there is major concern within in the industry as to how public transport will be feasible into the future.

A typical coach would normally carry up to 50 passengers from Donegal to Dublin but now under social distancing guidelines, will only be permitted to transport 14.

When arriving to the destination, the bus will need to be steam cleaned before the next influx of passengers get on board.

James McGinley of McGinley buses says while they are eager to get back on the road again, it will be incredibly difficult: