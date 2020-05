There's been an increase in the littering of disposable gloves and wipes across the county.

Donegal County Council says people are discarding their rubbish on the likes of footpaths, in car-parks, at bring banks and along hedges in rural areas.

With phase one of easing restrictions now well underway, local Cllr Paul Canning says this also means more people are now out and about.

He says there's an onus on everyone to keep the countryside clean and pleasant for others: