House prices could fall by 5 per cent due to the pandemic, according to a leading expert.

It comes after the Construction Industry Federation warned Covid-19 safety measures could add 5 to 10 per cent to the cost of a house

While KBC bank says prices could fall by up to 20 per cent.

Chief economist at Davy, Conall MacCoille, says there will be some turbulence in the market, but nothing compared to the previous recession: