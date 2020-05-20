House broken into and ransacked in Bready

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a house was broken into and ransacked near Strabane yesterday afternoon.

It's reported that, at some time between 11am and 4pm yesterday, entry was forced to the property in the Keery Road area of Bready.

Several items of jewellery are believed to have been stolen.

Detective Inspector Adrian Burns says it was a distressing experience for the occupants, who returned home to find their upstairs rooms had been ransacked.

Detective Burns says they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed a white Audi A4, with an English or Scottish registration, in the Bready and Magheramason areas yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information, who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to contact detectives on 101.