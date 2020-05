Gardai in Donegal and elsewhere have begun wearing masks this week in situations where they cannot maintain social distancing.

The majority of Gardai will be wearing the masks in patrol cars, shops or in someone's home from now on.

But they haven't been deemed necessary for open air policing, such as foot or bike patrols or on checkpoints.

Vice President of the GRA Frank Thornton says it's a move they've been waiting for for some time: