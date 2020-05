The government needs to consider slowly reopening schools, according to a member of the World Health Organisation.

There are now over 24,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus here and 1,561 people have died.

There are currently 477 confirmed cases in Donegal.

Children aren't expected back at school until September because of the pandemic.

But Dr David Nabarro, special envoy on Covid 19 for the World health organisation, believes it's time to gradually send children back to school.