Employers won’t be told their workers Covid-19 test results

The Data Protection Commissioner's in discussions with the HSE over its release of workers Covid-19 test results to employers.

Yesterday it confirmed the practice had been taking place in 'exceptional' circumstances for public health reasons.

However, it now says it's reconsidering the move following criticism - the Chief Medical Officer described it as a "breach of confidentiality".

There are now 24,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, and 1,561 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in Donegal now stands at 477, a rise of two on the previous figure.

Dr. Tony Holohan says it's not something that should have been happening: