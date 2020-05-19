Two males arrested following cross border chase

Two males have been arrested following a cross border chase last night.

The dangerous driving incident began initially in Derry before the suspects fled to the Donegal border for a time.

Following a number of reports from concerned residents about a vehicle involved in dangerous driving in the Strathfoyle area, police attended and observed the vehicle.

It failed to stop and the vehicle was subsequently stung on the Foyle Bridge but it continued on, crossing the border into Donegal.

Gardai pursued the vehicle before it was located again in the area of Lenamore Road.

An extensive search of the area was conducted and two males were located and have been arrested.

In a statement police thanked the community for alerting them to this vehicle and also thanked their colleagues in Donegal to help bring the offenders to justice.