Tusla continuing to provide essential services in Donegal

Tusla staff around Donegal are continuing to provide essential frontline services that cannot be delivered remotely.

The Child and Family agency has been working with local partners including to ensure that they are supporting some of the most vulnerable in society at a time when they need it most.

Tusla's local Prevention partnership and Family Support Service and Social Work service has been working closely with funded partners and network of Family Resource Centres in the areas of youth provision, parenting and family support to ensure that services continue to be provided to children, young people and families across the county.

As well as developing creative and innovative ways to sustain existing services, all of these partners have combined to create a dedicated free Parenting Support Line to listen to and support parents throughout the county, at a time which can be quite challenging for many parents and families.

Social work teams in Donegal are working exceptionally hard to ensure that all concerns and referrals received are screened and assessed in line with Children First, and responded to in line with normal practice.

Anyone with a concern about a child's safety or welfare should contact their local duty social work office. In Donegal the number is 074 9123672.