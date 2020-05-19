MI cancel National Rally and Forestry Championships

The National Rally Championship and the Irish Forestry Championship have been cancelled for this year.

Due to the current situation, Motorsport Ireland made the decision as a result of several rounds of both championships being cancelled because of the restrictions.

The Donegal Harvest Rally which is scheduled for October was to be the 7th and final round of the National Championship.

At this stage, the Harvest Rally has not been postponed, it’s just the overall championship has been cancelled which means the Harvest Rally could still go ahead depending on the pandemic situation come that time.

Full statement from Motorsport Ireland…

“Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, both the National Stages Rally Championship and the National Forestry Rally Championship are cancelled for 2020.

This decision has been taken as a result of several rounds of both championships being cancelled due to the restrictions which we now live under. Even though some events may run later this year, no event will hold National Championship status for 2020.

Motorsport Ireland would like to acknowledge the large amount of work put into both championships by the respective championship sub-commissions and the Rally Commission as a whole. Many of the rounds were fully organised and we thank the clubs for the huge effort that they have put into their events, hopefully some of them may run this year.

We would also like to thank the championship sponsors for their continued support over many years, Triton for the National Stages Rally Championship and Valvoline for the National Forestry Rally Championship, along with many other associate sponsors.”