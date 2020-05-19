Medical students from Magee may train in Donegal

The Foundation Dean of the school of medicine at Magee College in Derry hasn't ruled out the possibility of medical students coming to Donegal for placement in the years ahead.

The Magee Medical School has officially been given the green light with the first intake of 70 students expected in September.

The Northern Ireland Executive agreed to establish the graduate entry medical school yesterday.

Professor Louise De Brah says the school is uniquely positioned in the north west and that could pave the way for a cross border collaboration: