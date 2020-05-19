Gardai investigating weekend assault in Milford

Gardai are investigating a weekend assault in Milford.

The incident happened close to a filling station in The Lagg area on Saturday at around 3pm.

A male was involved in an altercation with 3 other males after he observed one of the males attempting to start up his Motorcycle.

He was then assaulted by these male and sustained injuries to his face/head as a result of the incident.

If anyone has any information in relation to the incident we would ask them to contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.