Calls for creative way forward to tackle driving test backlog

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for the powers that be to come up with a creative way in tackling the backlog in driving tests.

Tests have been suspended indefinitely since April with over 27,500 learner drivers nationwide now left in limbo.

The Transport Minister may further extend the validity period for expired learner permits beyond 30 June, if Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent driving tests from taking place.

But Cllr Jack Murray says many young people, particularly in Donegal, rely heavily on having a full licence and measures need to be put in place to get them on the road: