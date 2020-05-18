Proposed wind farm to create 60 jobs during construction



The developers of a proposed wind farm in Donegal have stated that they will create around 60 jobs during construction.

Once operational, it’s said that the wind farm will generate enough green energy to power 40,000 homes.

Drumahough Wind Farm is being constructed by SSE Renewables and Coillte.

The proposed development is in the rural upland area of central Donegal, approximately 13km South-West of Letterkenny and near the existing Meentycat Wind Farm.

It will consist of 12 wind turbines, generating around 60MW of renewable energy dependent on final turbine selection.

Subject to planning approval, it is expected that construction work on the wind farm will commence in summer 2023 and that it will be fully operational in late 2024.

The project represents a capital investment of around €60 million by the co-developers, SSE Renewables and Coillte.

This spend will help support the regional supply chain through the use of local contractors and suppliers where possible, including hotels, shops and cafés among others. In addition, a sponsorship fund will be initially available during the pre-construction and construction phases of the wind farm.

In advance of submitting a planning application for the proposed project, the co-development partners are inviting local communities to review current information on the wind farm, ask questions, and submit feedback. Information about the proposed development is currently being distributed to around 200 homes and businesses located close to the site, as well as to local elected representatives and others with an interest in the project. Interested members of the public can also find out more online by visiting a dedicated project website, www.Drumnahough.com.