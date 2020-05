A Donegal restaurant owner says the measures in which they will be allowed to reopen later in the summer will not be unsustainable financially.

There are major fears locally that when restaurants are permitted to open their doors again; the majority will be working at a loss.

Paddy Mac, proprietor of Mad Hatters Tea Room in the Twin Towns says the current guidelines do not pave the way for a viable business.

He says revenue for most will be effectively cut in half: