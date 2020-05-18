Extensive Garda operation across Donegal to continue

The Donegal Crime Prevention Officer is warning that while phase one of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions is underway in earnest, Gardai will be continuing their extensive operations.

Mammoth checkpoints are on-going across the county while Gardai are also to closely monitor how people are complying with the slight easing of restrictions.

Meanwhile the Justice Minister has confirmed that there are no plans lift powers given to Gardai in relation to policing during the pandemic in the short term.

Sgt Paul Wallace says the majority of people are complying with the guidelines in place, but it's vital more than ever that that continues: