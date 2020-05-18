Ards Forest car park reopens to locals

Ards Forest car park has reopened to the public today as part of the slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Coillte's forest parks will also be free of charge to all those who live within 5km of them.

Social distancing measures will be put in place to protect public health and wellbeing and Coillte are asking the public to respect all measures put in place on site at Coillte forest parks.

Daithi Forge from Collite says this easing of restrictions will only function if people continue to observe the COVID-19 guidelines: