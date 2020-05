A further four people have died in Ireland from Covid-19, while another 88 cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

It means the death toll now stands at 1,547.

There's also now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile in the north, six more deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll there to 482.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, outlines the latest information regarding those who've died in the Republic: