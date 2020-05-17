Man airlifted from Rossnowlagh Beach this morning

The Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat responded to an incident at Rossnowlagh Beach this morning following reports of a man having collapsed near the water.

RNLI say they were paged just before 11am, by Malin Head Coast Guard, at the request of the National Ambulance Service.

Four volunteer crew members made their way to the scene.

Shore crew were also dispatched by road to offer assistance to the ambulance crew on the beach and cleared a landing site for the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter which arrived a short time later.

The man was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.

Speaking on returning to the lifeboat station, helm Brian Gillespie said ‘this was a great example of inter agency cooperation between the RNLI, Irish Coast Guard and National Ambulance Service. We would like to thank the passer-by who initially raised the alarm and we wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.’