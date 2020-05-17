Coast Guard thank public for cooperation with travel and distancing guidelines

In the lead in to the first phase of the Government ‘Roadmap for reopening' the Coast Guard has thanked the public for their cooperation in observing the travel and social distancing guidelines.

The phased easing of restrictions will result in more people participating in coastal and water based leisure activities that are within the 5km radius.

The Coast Guard is emphasising the importance of continuing to observe current Covid -19 guidelines, as well as attending to their personal safety when engaging in any water based or coastal activity.