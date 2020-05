10 more people with coronavirus have died and there are just 64 new cases in the Republic. 1 new case case has been confirmed in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says the death toll has reached 1,543 and there are over 24,000 positive tests.

As of midnight on Friday, 7,566 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said there's been a noticeable fall in new cases this week.