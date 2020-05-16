Sinn Fein calling for Covid-19 payment to be extended

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance has said that cutting unemployment supports for those who have lost their jobs would present a massive blow to workers and families who have seen their incomes collapse as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With more than 600,000 people having lost their jobs, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has said that the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment must continue to be paid until the end of the year.

The benefit of 350 euro a week's available to those whose income has been affected by Covid-19.

It's in place until June 8th, and there's been no decision yet on its extension.

The Minister for Finance has refused to rule out scrapping or reducing the Payment after June, but Pearse Doherty says it makes no economic sense: