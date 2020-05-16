Outrage in Letterkenny as local postbox sealed with a fence

Residents in an area of Letterkenny are said to be frustrated over their local post box being temporarily sealed off by a fence.

The post box at New Line Road is now said to be inaccessible because of works being undertaken by Irish Water with the section of footpath cordoned off.

It's understood that many elderly residents in the area rely heavily on the service especially in the current climate.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says if people affected that An Post is providing a service to them during these times and this may help in the interim: