Government establishes “Return to Sport Expert Group” to advise sporting bodies

The government has established a "'Return to Sport Expert Group" to give guidance to sporting bodies on the phased return of sport in Ireland.

Minister for Sport, Shane Ross, and Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, Brendan Griffin will chair the new group.

They'll work alongside medical experts from the Sport Ireland Institute as well as officials from Sport Ireland and the Department of Sport.

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy says there's a "clear appetite for the reintroduction of sport at all levels" but it must be done in a safe and controlled manner.