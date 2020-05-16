‘Get Caught Reading’ with Donegal County Library Services

The Donegal County Library Service is encouraging people to take part in the 'Get Caught Reading' initiative.

Running throughout the month of May, the library is looking for creative images of parents, children, pets and even toys, capturing the love of reading.

While libraries remain closed, library staff say that they really missing interacting with readers from all 13 branches across the county and would love to see what people have been reading and where.

Senior Executive Librarian Donna Cavanagh has been outlining how you can get involved: