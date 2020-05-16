Derry City invited to take part in behind closed doors FAI Tournament

Derry City are among the four clubs selected by the FAI to take part in a tournament this summer to test the waters for sport's return after the coronavirus.

Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Bohemians are the other teams named in the tournament.

All clubs involved set to be tested regularly for COVID-19 from May 26th and then will be allowed to resume group training on June 8th.

The tournament will take place in July or August at a neutral venue which is believed to be the Aviva Stadium.

All other SSE Airtricity League squads including Finn Harps can return to collective training on June 29 and will also undergo testing on a regular basis.

All amateur adult and underage clubs can resume group training on August 10, with a return to play pencilled in for August 28.