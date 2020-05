Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing will reopen from Monday for vehicles with a test due date prior to 28th March 2020, before the 3-month extension to commercial vehicle certificates of roadworthiness came into effect.

The resumption of testing for vehicles with a test due date on or after 28th March 2020 is expected to follow over the coming weeks.

The Road Safety Authority say if any of the 150 centres across the country cannot follow safety guidelines they will not be allowed open.