When will cancer surgeries resume at LUH?

Senior Management at Letterkenny University Hospital has assured Donegal TDs and Cllrs that they will engage with consultants further to establish a green pathway which would allow cancer surgeries resume.

There are major fears locally and within the hospital itself over the huge backlog of surgeries which lie ahead for Letterkenny and the welfare of the patients who are waiting.

The concerns were raised during a virtual meeting held yesterday.

Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn says the commitment from management is a step in the right direction but real progress on the issue needs to be made quickly: