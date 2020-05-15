Plan is underway to ensure surgeries resume at LUH – Murphy

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says a plan is underway to ensure surgeries resume.

However, Sean Murphy says safety for patients is critical in the current climate and services must be reinstated accordingly.

Letterkenny University Hospital now boasts two new wards - the short stay ward and the new stroke unit - a positive development that Mr. Murphy says is being overlooked.

He has given reassurances that every effort is being made to ensure services do resume and that the two wards will play a key role in delivering them going forward: