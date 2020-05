Phase one of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions will begin next week.

Cabinet has signed off on the move which will see construction sites, DIY and hardware stores open from Monday.

People will also be allowed to play golf or tennis and meet in groups of up to 4 people outdoors.

The government has recommended people wear face coverings on public transport and in shops.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said this is the first step in getting the economy going again: