Most people don’t expect life to return to ‘normal’ until next year

Most Irish people don't expect life to return to 'normal' until next year, according to research from the ESRI.

The survey, examined 800 people, about the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It found over seven in 10 participants believe normality - and life without some form of social distancing - won't resume until June 2021 or later, linking this to the availability of a vaccine.

The proportion of people who believe that life will have returned to normal before the end of 2020 is relatively low - at 28 per cent.