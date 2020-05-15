Gweedore company ‘pressing ahead’ with multi-million deal!

A Gaoth Dobhair based company has secured a multi-million euro package of work from Jaguar Land Rover.

Irish Pressings, located at the Udaras na Gaeltactha business park, is expected to start the work in 2021.

The company has grown by an average of 20% a year since established in 2005 with plans to employ up to 90 additional staff over the next five years.

While Irish Pressings hasn't been immune to the current crisis, Karen Campbell, Sales and Logistics Manager says the future is certainly looking bright for the company: