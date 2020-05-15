Derry City back All Ireland League

Derry City are urging other SSE Airtricity League clubs to back the latest proposal for an All-Island League.

A model for a split season which would eventually see clubs from both leagues play a knockout phase has been put forward as the most viable option.

Derry say the proposal is creative and important and the pandemic has exposed the financial fragility of having two leagues on the island.

The All Island League proposal has been built by Kerry businessman Kieran Lucid.

Click here for Derry City's full statement.