De Souza Home welcomes major shift in NI immigration rules

A County Derry woman has welcomed a move by the Home Office to change how its immigration rules affect people in Northern Ireland.

Emma De Souza took a legal case when an application for a residence card for her US-born husband was rejected.

Now, British and Irish citizens born in the North will be treated as EU citizens for certain immigration purposes, meaning that the spouses of these people who are born outside the EU can apply for a residence permit to stay in the UK post-Brexit.

Mrs De Souza says its really positive news: