Tennis back on court next week at Letterkenny

On Friday, the Government is expected to give the green light on phase one of the easing of restrictions which includes some sports resuming from next Monday.

One of those is Tennis, a sport which leans towards the social distancing criteria.

Like in golf, they will have to follow strict protocols and guidelines.

Gerry Clarke, Head Coach at Letterkenny Tennis Club joined Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show to discuss what will happen from next week...

