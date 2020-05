The Education Minister is being urged to clarify the status of the July Education Programme, also known as the 'July Provision'.

The July Provision provides funding for an extended school year for children with a severe or profound general learning disability or children with autism.

But with the curtailing of the school year Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says parents now need to know what the position is regarding the scheme.

He's calling on Minister Joe McHugh to give guidance: