Man escapes from armed gang in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of an overnight incident on the Strabane Old Road.

It was reported that a man was pulled from a parked car at around 11.30pm last night by four masked males armed with iron bars.

The man managed break free from the males, however, and made off from the scene on foot to raise the alarm.

An investigation is now underway and anyone who was in the area of Strabane Old Road and who witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident are being urged to contact detectives at Strand Road.