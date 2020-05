The Assistant General Secretary with Forsa says health workers locally feel let down by the Government over efforts to provide childcare for them.

The scheme, which was due to be rolled out from Monday, was due to help nurses and doctors go to work and have their children minded.

But it's been cancelled because only six childcare providers signed up, out of a potential 5,000.

Richie Caruthers says serious questions now need to be answered as to why this failed so badly: