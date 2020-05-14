Declan Bonner positive on football of sorts in 2020

Donegal Senior Manager Declan Bonner is hopeful that Gaelic Football can return at some stage this year.

If there is a championship, it will be October at the earliest before players can put on the Donegal shirt while club’s are being told they could be resuming towards the end of July when pitches are to reopen.

Declan who is chairman of the Na Rossa club says opening pitches earlier would be welcomed and ease the frustration among members.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Declan on the scenarios for the club and county and a hope on meeting Tyrone at some stage this year…